Trust equities! Sensex delivers CAGR of about 10% over 10-year horizon

The Sensex CAGR of approximately 10 percent over a 10-year time horizon proves that equity as an asset class has the potential to deliver the best performance over the long term, Devang Kakkad – Head, Research & Advisory – Equirus Wealth, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) Caronavirus has become a ‘worry’ from markets across the globe from a ‘concern’. What is the way ahead for Indian markets?

A) Both the global and the domestic environments are going through a phase of uncertainty and volatility. Over the last few days, we have witnessed a flight to safety amidst uncertainty surrounding coronavirus.

Global equity markets have seen sell-off on fears and panic that disruptions for the global economy could be far more severe than earlier estimated. Markets have been particularly concerned with the rapid spread of coronavirus outside China.

The latest update suggests that more than 100,000 people across 58 countries have now been diagnosed with the infection. Indian markets have corrected sharply in line with global equity markets:

Indian equity markets are expected to continue to perform in-line with global markets. Indian and global markets were already trading at historic and relatively-stretched valuations only a month ago before the onset of coronavirus.

Relatively-stretched equity valuation is another factor leading to the accentuated sell-off.

Q) FIIs have pulled out more than Rs 12,000 crore from Indian markets in February. What is leading to the selloff in Indian markets? Do you think the selloff could intensify if the situation with respect to coronavirus escalates?

A) FIIs have been negative on the Indian equity market for February with total outflows of approximately Rs 12,684 crores. In the same breadth, DII has been on a buying spree with a net additional purchase of approximately Rs 16,900 crores.

We have witnessed a global reallocation of capital with equity markets across the globe witnessing negative flows. India’s fundamental growth story and long-term attractiveness continue to remain intact. Once coronavirus is contained, we will see FII inflows turning positive again.

Q) It looks like money has started moving from equities to safe havens like Gold and other fixed-income products. Do you think the fixed-income space could outperform in 2020? What should be the strategy?

A) Portfolio allocation should be based more on risk profile and financial goals rather than various return scenarios especially one-year/near-term return scenarios.