App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Mar 23, 2018 12:58 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Trump trade war: Impact on stock valuations is going to be widespread, says Manishi Raychaudhuri

Manishi Raychaudhuri, Asian Equity Strategist at BNP Paribas discusses with Prashant Nair and Ekta Batra his analysis on the fundamental side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors. He also spoke about the Trump tariffs and trade war.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Manishi Raychaudhuri, Asian Equity Strategist at BNP Paribas discusses with Prashant Nair and Ekta Batra his analysis on the fundamental side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors. He also spoke about the Trump tariffs and trade war.

He said, ‘This is escalating. Thankfully it is not really affecting entire Asian region or the emerging markets taste because if one looks at the recent tariff orders, there are certain exemptions that the US has given.’

This seems to be directed more at China and we have had the retaliatory tariff impositions as well. However, the impact on valuations on stock prices is likely to be more widespread as we are seeing across the markets. So this is something that we have to grin and bear with for longer. In the short term there is no way out of that, he added.

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Weakness in market may continue but top 10 stocks can give up to 50% return

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Freaky Friday! Nifty breaches 10K on downside; 5 factors weighing on markets today

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Top 5 smallcap stocks which gave multibagger return in last 3 financial years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC