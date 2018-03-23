Trump trade war: Impact on stock valuations is going to be widespread, says Manishi Raychaudhuri

Manishi Raychaudhuri, Asian Equity Strategist at BNP Paribas discusses with Prashant Nair and Ekta Batra his analysis on the fundamental side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors. He also spoke about the Trump tariffs and trade war.

He said, ‘This is escalating. Thankfully it is not really affecting entire Asian region or the emerging markets taste because if one looks at the recent tariff orders, there are certain exemptions that the US has given.’

This seems to be directed more at China and we have had the retaliatory tariff impositions as well. However, the impact on valuations on stock prices is likely to be more widespread as we are seeing across the markets. So this is something that we have to grin and bear with for longer. In the short term there is no way out of that, he added.