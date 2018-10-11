App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 08:31 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Trump calls stock selloff 'a correction,' says Federal Reserve is 'crazy'

Trump's use of the word "correction" to describe the selloff could be significant. A stock market correction is defined as a fall of at least 10 percent from the high point of the last 52 weeks.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday's stock market selloff was, in fact, a long-awaited "correction," and that the Federal Reserve, which has been raising US interest rates, has gone "crazy."

Trump's use of the word "correction" to describe the selloff could be significant. A stock market correction is defined as a fall of at least 10 percent from the high point of the last 52 weeks.

"Actually it's a correction that we've been waiting for a long time, but I really disagree with what the Fed is doing, Trump told reporters before a political rally in Pennsylvania.

"I think the Fed has gone crazy," Trump said.

US stocks tumbled on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow marking their biggest daily declines since Feb. 8, and technology stocks were at the centre of the carnage as rising US Treasury yields sent investors fleeing from risky assets.

US long-dated Treasury yields rose again in extension of a trend over the last few weeks fuelled by solid US economic data that reinforced expectations of multiple interest rate hikes over the next 12 months.
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 08:27 am

tags #Business #Donald Trump #International Markets #Market news #US Federal Reserve #World News

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.