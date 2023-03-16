 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Rupee falls 12 paise to 82.77 against US dollar

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST

Traders said positive sentiments in the domestic equity market and weaker dollar, however, resisted the decline in the Indian currency.

The rating agency sees rupee-dollar exchange touching 83 by end of FY24.

The rupee fell for the fourth day in a row on Thursday and depreciated by 12 paise to 82.77 (provisional) against the US dollar amid mixed global equity market cues and foreign fund outflows.

Traders said positive sentiments in the domestic equity market and weaker dollar, however, resisted the decline in the Indian currency. At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened lower at 82.77 against the dollar.

It traded between 82.60 and 82.80 levels, and settled at 82.77 (provisional) against the American currency, registering a fall of 12 paise against its previous close. This is the fourth consecutive day of decline in the rupee. On Wednesday, the rupee settled at 82.65 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.25 per cent to 104.38. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.23 per cent to USD 74.60 per barrel.