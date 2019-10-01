Trouble mounts for Indiabulls Housing; what should you do?

A day after tanking 34 percent, shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance cracked almost 12 percent to a fresh 52-week low of Rs 226.10 on BSE on October 1.

If the stock settles in the red again, it would be its sixth consecutive day of losses. As of September 30 close, the stock had plunged 70 percent in Calendar 2019 and the worries for the housing finance company are only mounting.

While the headwind in terms of liquidity crunch is yet to subside, fresh concerns over its merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank, placed under the Reserve Bank of India's prompt corrective action (PCA) plan, has spooked investors.

Experts say the RBI's move could come in the way of Lakshmi Vilas Bank's plan to merge operations with Indiabulls Housing Finance in a share-swap deal announced in April. The proposed merger awaits RBI's approval.

The company is hopeful that the RBI move will not impact the merger plan. Talking to CNBC-TV18, Indiabulls Housing managing director and chief executive officer Gagan Banga termed the RBI's decision a mechanical process and said putting a bank under PCA didn’t mean that the doors of the bank were shut.

"Would not read too much into the PCA process initiated against LVB and have not interacted with RBI yet on the PCA against Lakshmi Vilas Bank," he said.

In more trouble, a public interest litigation (PIL) has been was filed in the Delhi High Court, accusing the beleaguered housing finance company of round-tripping funds.

The company filed an application in the court "for perjury and misrepresentation under oath against Prashant Bhushan for wilfully filing a PIL full of false and incorrect information and thereby causing wilful reputational loss to the company", Indiabulls Housing said in a BSE filing.

What should investors do?

Global brokerage Macquarie is maintaining a bullish stance. The brokerage has an 'outperform' rating on the stock, with a target of Rs 836.

Macquarie, however, added that if the company continued to face headwinds from negative sentiment, it could face challenges in raising fresh funds.

Macquarie's view, however, found few takers.

"Investors should exit from the stock as the merger going through looks difficult, which will result in an overall liquidity issue for the entire Indiabulls group," Sameer Kalra, Founder, Target Investing, said.

It has been six months that the merger with Lakshmi Vilas Bank was announced. "It would have given a fillip to the asset quality of both the groups and to combat the problem of a liquidity squeeze, but there is uncertainty now," Kalra added.

He said the company’s loan assets had de-grown by 10 percent, resulting in a 13 percent fall in net interest income (NII) and profit before tax de-growing by 21 percent.

After the liquidity crisis, the source of funding changed from short-term paper to long-term paper or sale of loan assets that was unsustainable for higher loan growth and NII stability, the Target Investing founder said.

"Conditions to get RBI approval are stricter and agreeing to these conditions may give an impression that without such merger, continuity of the company might be at a risk," Kalra said.

As the company is facing pressure on the liquidity side, the non-convertible debentures that are to mature in September 2026, with a coupon rate of 8.65-9.15 percent, have spiked in the range of 11.16-19 percent yield to maturity, resulting a huge loss to the holders.