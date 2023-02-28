Triveni Glass hits 5% upper circuit on news of solar glass plant in Andhra

Shares of Triveni Glass were locked in its 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 22.60 on February 28 following a news report that the glassmaker will invest Rs 1,000 crore to set up an 840-tonne-a-day solar glass manufacturing plant in Andhra Pradesh.

The stock has zoomed 555 percent in the past three years, reaching a 52-week high of Rs 30.9, and traded at Rs 22.6 in February 28 morning.

The company will set up the plant at Pangidi in East Godavari district, which will create 2,000 jobs, the news report said. It added that Triveni Glass Managing Director Varun Gupta met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on February 27 and deliberated on investments in the state, which is on the cusp of holding the Global Investors' Summit in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

Moneycontrol News