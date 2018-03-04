Tripura win sets tone for BJP 2.0 but Sensex unlikely to see a big rally on Monday

BJP supporters hold up a placard of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after party's victory in Tripura Assembly elections results in Agartala on Saturday. BJP's win marks an end to 25 years of CPI-M government rule in the state. (PTI)

The colour ‘Green’ from the festival Holi is likely to spread on D-Street when traders resume trading on Monday as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a history in Tripura election results which came out over the weekend on Saturday.

But, will it result in a blockbuster opening on Monday, maybe not. Here’s why.

The index which closed with marginal losses in the holiday-shortened week should start flat as US markets closed mixed on Friday and in the previous trading session the Dow actually plunged by 400 points when our markets were shut on account of Holi.

“The win of BJP in the election shows continued confidence in the government and a higher probability of BJP 2.0 in 2019. This indicates a possible political stability, which is in a long run can tend to be highly beneficial for the economy,” Shubham Agarwal, CEO at Quantsapp told Moneycontrol.

“A very short-term impact of the outcome could be marginally positive on Monday. However, as the SGX Nifty already corrected, even after a rebound due to the election outcome it quotes net negative for an opening on Monday,” he said.

The index which could start flat on Monday but should pick up momentum after the historic win for the BJP in latest Assembly election polls held in Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. But, the win is positive for D-Street and investors in the long term, suggest experts.

A stable government would result in faster execution of reforms and policies will be implemented on priority across India without much resistance. Steady reforms and political stability will boosts investments in the state and country by both foreign and domestic investors.

"With its decisive victory in Tripura and solid gains in both vote share and seats in Nagaland and Meghalaya; BJP has sounded the bugle for its 2019 campaign. With Left ‘left in tatters’ in Tripura and Congress out for a duck in both Tripura & Nagaland, a resurgent BJP can rightfully portray this victory as an overwhelming win for its development-oriented policies and all-inclusive social reach even among minority-dominated States,” Ajay Bodke (CEO & Chief Portfolio Manager PMS Prabhudas Lilladher told Moneycontrol.

“Mr. Narendra Modi will see this victory as a personal vindication of his relentless focus on improving crucial infrastructure projects in roads, railways, power transmission, air connectivity etc. which has a significant multiplier impact on the economy over the medium-term. It builds a strong momentum for the BJP in the upcoming State elections in 2018 and the National Polls in 2019,” he said.

The Tripura Assembly election results were a "blow" to the Left Front, which was expected to retain power in the north-eastern state, but the BJP and its state ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), are set to form the next government.

The latest tally shows that the BJP surged ahead in the assembly election results in Tripura and Nagaland; however, in Meghalaya, it managed to win just two seats. “The ruling Congress has won 21 seats in Meghalaya, while the National People’s Party (NPP) came a close second with 19 seats,” said a report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a speech at the BJP headquarters on Saturday said that people are reposing faith in the development-oriented agenda of the NDA while rejecting negative and disconnected politics.

But, analysts feel that it is a good start for the BJP but the outcome of other Assembly elections are likely to have a larger bearing on the market sentiment.

UBS in a report last week said that state election results in 2018 will also be a pointer to market sentiment. State election results post-May 2014 until now don't suggest any material impact on BJP's standing if extrapolated to parliamentary constituencies.

Making its presence strong in the North Eastern states which traditionally has not been their stronghold, is surely a big positive for BJP. “If we don't count Meghalaya which is still not clear, BJP and NDA has governance in 21 states across India. However, market participants will be keenly watching the bigger state elections this year which can act as a litmus test ahead of the General Elections,” Devang Mehta - Head – Equity Advisory at Centrum Wealth Management told Moneycontrol.

“Off late, markets have been volatile on the back of global cues. We will more or less follow the global trends, though, good GDP data for the third quarter announced last week and the result of these state elections can be couple of sentiment boosters for our markets,” he said.

Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said that the election results, particularly from Tripura, has come as a shot in the arm for the ruling party. But, this is likely to have an only marginal impact on Dalal Street on Monday.

“The market will discount economic news more than political news now. The election results in N East though sentiment positive will have only marginal impact since the number of parliamentary seats is very limited. More significant will be the election outcome in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh & Rajasthan that will set the trend for the general election in 2019,” he said.