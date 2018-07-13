Trigyn Technologies jumps 6% as Co to set up datacenter for Software Technology Park of India

Moneycontrol News

The shares of Trigyn Technologies gained 6 percent in intraday Friday as company entered into master service agreement with Software Technology Park of India.

The firm as consortium partner with ESDS Software Solution has entered into a master service agreement to build and operate datacenter on revenue sharing model with Software Technology Park of India at Electron City in Bangalore based on the public-private partnership (PPP) revenue sharing model.

The contract includes the responsibility to design,supply, operate and implement the Tier-3 datacenter (IT & Non-IT Infrastructure) and shall also host the required IT or cloud solution services, operate and maintain the datacenter and provide services to customers for a period of 10 years which is extendable for a further period of five years at the discretion of STPI on the same terms and conditions.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 137.00 and an intraday low of Rs 131.45.

At 10:44 hrs the stock was quoting at Rs 132.90, up Rs 3.40, or 2.63 percent.