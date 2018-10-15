App
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2018 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trident, TV18 Broadcast, Balrampur Chini, Welspun India top gainers among BSE Group A stocks

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian benchmark have remained volatile with the Nifty50 trading around 10,500, while the Sensex is up 70 737 points at 34,809.

About 1513 shares have advanced, 957 shares declined, and 1013 shares are unchanged.

From the BSE Group A stocks, Trident rose 19.5 percent with the stock witnessing spurt in volume by 1,694.77 percent compared to its five day average. Venkys added 13 percent and witnessed spurt in volume by more than 3 times.

The other major gainers include TV18 Broadcast up 12 percent, Indo Count Industries up 11 percent and DCM Shriram 11 percent, Balrampur Chini and Welspun India up 6 percent.

From the BSE group B stocks, Aptech, Uttam Sugar Mills, GTPL Hathway, RS Software India, Thiru Arooran Sugars and DQ Entertainment locked at 20 percent upper circuit.

Disclaimer: TV18 Broadcast is a part of Network 18 which also publishes Moneycontrol.

First Published on Oct 15, 2018 03:09 pm

tags #Market Edge

