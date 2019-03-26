Trident rallies 5% on receiving US patent for environment-friendly fabric

Trident climbed 5 percent intraday on Tuesday after the company received patent for environment-friendly fabric and its manufacturing method.

The stock was quoting at Rs 66.70, up Rs 1.35, or 2.07 percent on the BSE, at 12:20 hours IST.

"Trident, the flagship Company of Trident Group, has been granted a patent for environment-friendly fabric and its method of manufacturing by United States Patent & Trademark Office," the home textile manufacturer said in its filing.

The present invention enables Trident to manufacture fabric for bed & bath products without the use of chemically harmful fibers and at the same time allowing the fabric to be absorbent, easy to dry and highly breathable, it added.