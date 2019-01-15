App
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trident rallies 3% after promoter raises stake above 70% in December quarter

Promoter shareholding in the textile firm was at 68.45 percent at the end of September 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Trident shares gained more than 3 percent in morning on Tuesday after promoter increased stake in the company to over 70 percent in the quarter ended December 2018.

Promoters raised the stake in the flagship company of Trident to 70.77 percent in October-December quarter, as per latest shareholding pattern available on the exchanges.

Their shareholding in the textile firm was at 68.45 percent at the end of September 2018.

Accordingly the public shareholding reduced to 29.23 percent from 31.55 percent earlier.

Meanwhile, Trident's board of directors is scheduled to meet today to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 2018 and third interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19.

At 10:53 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 72.35, up Rs 2.35, or 3.36 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 11:38 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Trident

