Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 08:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trident promoter ups stake, Accion Frontier offloads further shares in IndiaMART

Investor Accion Frontier Inclusion Mauritius sold another 1.75 lakh shares in IndiaMART InterMESH at Rs 2,251.41 per share

Promoter Trident Group on July 22 acquired 0.94 percent stake in Trident, the textile company, for Rs 30 crore via open market transactions.

It bought 4.8 crore equity shares at Rs 6.25 per share, bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

Total promoter shareholding in Trident stood at 71.07 percent as of June 30, including 32.76 percent held by the Trident Group.

Among other deals, investor Accion Frontier Inclusion Mauritius sold another 1.75 lakh shares in IndiaMART InterMESH at Rs 2,251.41 per share, after offloading 3.7 lakh shares at Rs 2,077.53 on July 17. Its shareholding in the e-commerce company has now reduced to 0.41 percent from 2.29 percent held at the end of June.

IndiaMART InterMESH gained nearly 5 percent in trade on July 22 after reporting stellar earnings in the June quarter.

France-based financial services company Societe Generale has acquired 1,47,407 shares in Shriram Transport Rights Entitlement at 102.04 per share. The rights issue of Shriram Transport Finance opened on July 16 and simultaneously trading in RE has also been taking place. The issue will close on July 30.

Aryaman Capital Markets sold 96,000 shares in DRS Dilip Roadlines at Rs 74.4 per share and Macro Dealcomm Pvt offloaded 2,32,000 shares in Suumaya Lifestyle at Rs 31 per share.

On the BSE, Aviator Global Investment Fund acquired 59.50 lakh shares in Vikas Multicorp (representing 0.89 percent of its total paid-up equity capital) at Rs 8.6 per share.
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 08:21 pm

#Buzzing Stocks #IndiaMart InterMesh #Market Edge #Shriram Transport Finance Company #Trident #Vikas Multicorp

