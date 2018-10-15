Trident locked in 20% upper circuit after Q2 profit doubles to Rs 109 cr

Trident share price was locked in 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 69.20 on the BSE Monday after strong earnings growth for the quarter ended September 2018.

The textile-to-paper manufacturer has reported a healthy 114 percent year-on-year growth in profit to Rs 109.1 crore from Rs 50.9 crore in same period last fiscal despite big forex loss. The growth was driven by strong operational growth.

Revenue during the quarter grew by 24.2 percent to Rs 1,391.5 crore compared to Rs 1,120.5 crore in corresponding period last fiscal with textile business growing 25 percent and paper & chemicals 22 percent YoY.

On the operational front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) shot up 50.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 261.1 crore and margin expanded 330 basis points to 18.8 percent in Q2FY19 due to lower finance and depreciation cost.

Trident reported forex loss for the quarter at Rs 55.8 crore against forex gain of Rs 0.5 crore in same period last fiscal.