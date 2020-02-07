App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 01:28 PM IST

Trent share price jumps 8% to hit 52-week high after strong Q3 numbers

The company's net profit witnessed a 21.5 percent year-on-year (YOY) jump to Rs 54 crore against Rs 44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Trent share prices jumped almost 8 percent in intraday trade to hit its fresh 52-week high of Rs 639.75 on the BSE on February 7 a day after the Shares the specialty retail firm had reported a strong set of December quarter earnings.

The company's net profit witnessed a 21.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump to Rs 54 crore against Rs 44 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The consolidated revenue from operations jumped 45 percent YoY to Rs 988 crore. Total income during the quarter came in at Rs 1,028 crore, up 49 percent YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) of the company stood at Rs 1.52 against Rs 1.33 in the year-ago period.

Shares of the company traded 6.77 percent up at Rs 634.25 on the BSE at around 13:10 hours.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 01:28 pm

