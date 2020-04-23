Tread carefully, gold outlook may be too optimistic

Gold has performed well as coronavirus spread across the world, forcing most countries to restrict movement and impose stringent measures to stonewall the highly contagious virus.

Despite some hindrance in the form of a stronger US dollar, gold has managed to test 2012 highs and looks set for additional gains.

Optimism about gold’s price outlook is evident from the upbeat price forecast from all major agencies.

One which caught everybody’s attention is Bank of America’s forecast that gold may surge between $2,000- $3,000 an ounce over the next 18 months on the back of an unprecedented central bank and government actions taken to stem the economic devastation of the coronavirus pandemic.

This, however, contrasts with Capital Economic forecast that gold may drop to $1,600 by the end of the year as reopening of global economies will reduce safe-haven demand.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here​

While both these forecasts are for different timelines, they do highlight the different schools of thought. It is common to have the bulls and the bears in any market let alone gold. However, the diverging outlook will force investors to debate which line of thought is to be followed.

One of the reasons why market players are bullish on gold is because they are drawing parallels from the 2008 financial crisis. Huge monetary infusion by the Fed and other central banks helped gold move from a low of near $700 an ounce in 2008 to a record high level of $1,900 an ounce.

We are moving on a similar path as economic activity has slowed down substantially and central banks and governments are taking aggressive stimulus measures to avert a slump.

However, how the situation pans out will depend on how long the outbreak lasts. The virus outbreak remains out of control, as is evident from the rising cases worldwide while there is no treatment.

According to John Hopkins update, global cases have surpassed 2.6 million while the death toll stands above 1,83,000.

However, the situation is improving in some regions and countries are working on easing restrictions to revive economic activity.

Lifting of restrictions along with the stimulus provided by central banks and government can slowly help put the economy back on track.

Also, once the economic recovery sets in, investors are likely to move towards riskier assets. During the previous crisis, gold outperformed equity markets initially however, the price topped in 2011 and fell sharply while equities continued to rise to new highs even till the start of 2020.

The author is VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.