 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Transport services have picked up, mining still volatile, says Morgan Stanley Chief India Economist

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 26, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

In the last quarter, there was an improvement in the services sector, particularly transport services. This means road and rail activity has seen a pronounced uptick, Chachra said

Upasana Chachra, Chief India Economist, Morgan Stanley

The Reserve Bank of India will start cutting rates from Q1 CY24 — that’s Morgan Stanley’s base case. But, the faster pace at which inflation is moderating, oil prices cooling off and the pick-up in private projects, are factors indicating there may be an earlier start to the rate-cut cycle.

“High-frequency food and cereal prices, which had created an upside in January and February CPI inflation numbers, have all reversed,” Morgan Stanley’s chief India economist Upasana Chachra said in a conversation with Moneycontrol.

Edited excerpts:

Your report says private project execution is at an all-time high. What are the factors indicating this and which sectors are leading the way?
Private projects under implementation and new investments announced by private companies — both have been improving over the past few quarters now. Though the growth is coming from a low base, implementation of private sector projects is faring better than public ones.