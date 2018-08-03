App
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Transformers and Rectifiers up 18% as company reports profit in Q1

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers India surged 18.5 percent intraday Friday as company reported net profit in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company has reported profit of Rs 2.4 crore in the quarter ended June 2018 against loss of Rs 2.1 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue jumped 70 percent at Rs 223.8 crore against Rs 131.5 crore.

The operating profit or EBITDA was up at Rs 16.7 crore and margin was at 7.5 percent.

The company seek approval from the shareholders for issuance of equity shares, and/ or equity linked securities and/or securities convertible into equity shares through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or preferential allotment for an amount not exceeding Rs 250 crore.

At 12:34 hrs Transformers and Rectifiers India was quoting at Rs 25.90, up Rs 3.75, or 16.93 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 12:45 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

