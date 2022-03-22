Transcript: Arvind Sanger 'nervous' about rupee, fears wider deficit if oil hits $125-130

Arvind Sanger, Managing Partner, Geosphere Capital Management, hopes to see a more proactive Reserve Bank taking up the fight with inflation with more zest. In interview with CNBC TV-18, the ace finance professional shares his views on various aspects of the economy and finances.

Here's a transcript from the interaction.

How do you approach the Indian markets? Do we still standout among the emerging markets, given the kind of backdrop that we do have. Though we have seen a good rally from recent lows. How would you approach the Indian markets here on?

I think Indian markets are not immune to other factors, I have said several times before that I am quite nervous about the rupee, if oil is going to 125-130, India's current account deficit certainly widens and India has one of the high negative interest rates when other central bankers are being more cautious about trying to get off the negative interest rate bandwagon. So, I would like to see the RBI being a little more proactive in tackling that issue.

India's growth story has positives in it, notwithstanding the negatives of higher oil prices. I think the government should give some excise duty relief as oil prices escalate.

On the other hand, India is clearly going to be a winner if China's covert strategy causes problems. India can be a winner if it continues to do the right thing in terms of attracting manufacturing. So, there are many things that provide long-term growth but, in the short term, the headwinds for India are going to continue with higher commodity prices and higher current account deficit.

Those are the risks, which is why I would not be rushing to buy into the Indian market, and would be a little patient.

We had Samir Arora of Helios in an earlier session a day after the Fed rate hike. He said that if the Fed hikes and the market carries on unaffected the Fed will do more because it does not obviously want to hurt the market in any significant way but if it sees the market not getting hurt and it can continue to curb inflation in more aggressive way that is what it will do. On the other hand, if the market starts to sulk, then it may take its foot off the pedal right. Do you think that is the way to look at it because there will be a lot of back and forth on this in the many months ahead of us?

I think I would disagree with Samir Arora on this. The lesson from the 1970s is when the inflation genie gets out of the bottle, you care about nothing else, except killing inflation and, therefore, the market which has been the major driver of the Fed decision making for the last 25 years, is off the table now and is not a central factor because the reality is that if you don't defeat inflation now everything else will get much worse.

So, if you start paying attention to the market and the market says, don't raise interest rates and inflation gets out of control, then everything will go down eventually. So, I do not believe the market sulking will cause the Fed to change strategy right now till the economy slows down enough to get inflation under control.

So, for an average investor in India, all this largely doesn't matter because, at the end of the day, these are great buying opportunities if she wants to build a long-term portfolio and she is getting stocks 15-20 percent cheaper. A case-in-point cold be Britannia. It is going through a lot of raw material price pressures but when was the last time you saw Britannia in a bear market? Do you think this is the time to pick some of these quality names, despite the challenges they are going through?

Well, if you look at 2000-2007-8, in the last commodity bull market, look at the performance of Hindustan Unilever. Consumer companies did have a great time. If you are looking at prior cycles, you have to go back to cycles when you had sustained commodity inflation and it wasn't the consumer-led sector now. Asian Paints did great.

So, I am not saying that there will not be winners in the sector, but you have to go back to price cycles to see which are the sub sectors you want to own where there might be better performance and I have said in the past, I think some of the sectors which are more inflation immune sectors would do better, yes some consumption names will go down well but I think consumption is not where the leaders of the market will emerge in this cycle.