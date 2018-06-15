Transcorp Int’l locked in 5% upper circuit ahead of Board meet to consider bonus issue

Shares of Transcorp International were locked in 5 percent upper circuit on Friday as investors could be betting on the firm’s bonus issue plans.

The company’s Board will be meeting June 21, 2018 for the purpose of allotment of 6356549 Equity shares of the company as bonus shares at par in proportion of 1 (one) such new Equity share for every 4 (four) existing equity share, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The record date for the stock would be June 20, 2018.

The stock has gained over 13 percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain stood at 4 percent. At 09:50 hrs Transcorp International was quoting at Rs 45.40, up Rs 2.15, or 4.97 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 45.40 and an intraday low of Rs 45.30.