you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 03:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Trading on MCX halts briefly due to technical glitch

"MCX observed a technical problem with its trading system around 11:46 am today. The Exchange restarted the trading system and members were then allowed to re-login," the exchange said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leading commodity bourse MCX today said the trading was halted at its platform for a brief period in the morning due to a technical glitch.

"MCX observed a technical problem with its trading system around 11:46 am today. The Exchange restarted the trading system and members were then allowed to re-login," the exchange said in a regulatory filing.

The members were allowed to cancel their pending orders in the system in a special session between 12:40 pm to 12:55 pm. Thereafter, live normal trading resumed at 12:56 pm, it said.

The matter is being examined for identifying the root cause which led to the issue, the exchange added.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 03:21 pm

