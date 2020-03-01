Traders should refrain from bottom fishing till strong reversal in price

Chandan Taparia

Nifty started last week on a negative note on the back of sell-off in global bourses.

In the week gone by, benchmark indices remained in complete control of the bears and ended in negative territory on all trading sessions of the week.

Huge carnage was seen on February 28 as Nifty posted its biggest daily loss (3.71 percent) after 24th August 2015. It was the worst week for Indian markets after October 2008 as Nifty nosedived by 7.28 percent on weekly basis and settled around 11200 mark.

It continued to make lower highs - lower lows for the fifth consecutive day and formed a Bearish Marubozu candle on both daily and weekly scale, indicating complete dominance of bears.

At the current juncture, the RSI oscillator is moving in oversold territory; but traders should refrain bottom fishing till the time we do not see any strong reversal in price.

The overall trend of the market is under pressure and resistance are gradually shifting lower. Now, till Nifty holds below 11,333–11,350 zones, bears will have the upper hand and further weakness could be seen towards its immediate support of 11,111 then 11,000 zones.

While major hurdle on the upside is placed at 11,450 then 11,550 zones.

India VIX moved up sharply by 70 percent from 13.70 to 23.23 levels on a weekly basis. India VIX has given breakout from its horizontal trend line on the daily scale and thus volatile swings could not be ruled out in the market.

Since it is the beginning of the new series, Option data is scattered at the various strike price.

Maximum Call OI is at 12,000 then 11,800 strike while Maximum Put OI is at 11,800 then 11,700 strike. Meaningful Call writing is seen at 11,500 then 11,300 strike while Put writing is seen at 11,300 then 10,800 strike.

Options data is scattered at nearby strike thus not giving any sense for immediate range. However, as per volatility, the broader trading range could be seen between 10,800 to 11,600 zones.

Bank Nifty started the week on a negative note and witnessed sustained selling pressure throughout the week. The banking index tumbled by around 1800 points and failed to hold its budget day’s low and closed at 4-month lows.

It continued to form lower highs – lower lows from the past five trading sessions and formed a Bearish Marubozu Candle on the weekly scale.

Currently, resistance are gradually shifting lower and now till it holds below 29,600 zones, weakness could be seen towards 28,750 then 28,500 mark; while on the upside, the hurdle is seen at 29,750 then 30,000 levels.

Stocks specific advance-decline ratio is negative with the weak market breadth, many stocks have broken immediate supports and showing weakness. The positive price pattern in Berger Paint, Mcdowell and few defensive names while weakness in most of the Metal, PSU and auto stocks. We have seen a sharp surge in volatility so better to be with hedging activity and avoid being with an overleveraged position in the market. One can use this dip to accumulate good stocks and also the SIP mode of market.

The author is Associate Vice President, Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.