Traders should hedge their positions as Nifty hits fresh record highs

Religare Broking

The markets managed to end higher on Monday amid volatility last week, thanks to supportive global cues and upbeat macroeconomic data.

Initially, the start was downbeat mainly in reaction to the Turkish crisis which had a cascading effect on other world economies including ours. However, it pared all the losses in the following session, thanks to better than expected macroeconomic data.

A similar trend was witnessed in the next two sessions as well but bulls finally had the upper hand. The Nifty closed around the week’s high at 11,470.75, up by 0.36 percent.

We reiterate our bullish view on markets and suggest keeping “buy on dips” approach in Nifty till it holds above 11,250. Banking, mainly private and pharma counters, look best to us for short-term trading.

Traders should maintain stock-specific trading approach and prefer hedged positions, considering the prevailing uncertainty on the global front.

Here is a list of top three stocks which can give 6-9% return in the next 1 month:

Delta Corp: Buy| Target: Rs 290 | Stop-Loss: Rs 253| Return 9.02%

Delta Corp has been consolidating in a narrow range for the last two weeks, taking a pause after the recent rally. It’s comfortably holding above the support zone of multiple moving averages on the daily chart and likely to see a fresh surge in near future.

Traders should utilize this buying opportunity and accumulate fresh longs in the mentioned range of 262-266. It closed at 264.60 on August 20, 2018.

Lupin: Buy | Target: Rs 950| Stop-Loss: Rs 840| Return 8.57%

Lupin has been consolidating in a broader range for last nine months or so and forming a bullish reversal pattern. We believe it’s set for a breakout from the same now.

The trend reversal in the pharma index and performance of other peer group counters are added positive. We advise accumulating fresh longs in the range of 865-875. It closed at 869.25 on August 20, 2018.

Pidilite Industries: BUY | Target: 1220| Stop-loss: 1110 |Return 6.08%

Pidilite Industries is a gradually inching towards its record high, after the marginal corrective phase.

The chart pattern and positioning of the confirmation indicators are in the favor of strong up move in near future. We advise creating fresh longs in the range of 1140-1150. It closed at 1144.75 on August 20, 2018.

The author is President, Religare Broking. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.