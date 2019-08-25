Manali Bhatia

August 23 session witnessed the pullback rally on the back of expectation of rollback in FPI surcharge, which resulted in the formation of a 'piercing line' candlestick pattern. It suggests that any follow up buying in Nifty could extend the pullback rally till 10,950 and 11,200.

After Finance Minister's announcement to rollback surcharge on foreign investors, the market sentiment is likely to be boosted and we can see a gap up opening on August 26.

Although a part of the news was discounted on August 23, the positive divergence in RSI and reversal candlestick pattern in price is indicating that we could see 10,950 in opening itself. However, traders should wait for the retracement to initiate buying.

Nifty has been holding the trend line support for the last one year, which has been broken on the downside recently and any close above 10,960 will negate the selling setup in Nifty for the time being. However, a rally could propel further till 200-DMA, which is placed at 11,196.

A sense of relief has surely built-in for NBFCs, automobile sector, HFCs, etc. by lately announced measures to boost the economy.

As liquidity crunch surrounded the market in past some time, an upfront release of Rs 70,000 crore for credit expansion through public sector banks would benefit the corporate, MSMEs and small traders.

To boost sales of vehicles and housing, a cheaper EMI is being promised. Particularly, talking of the automobile sector, a major concern of this sector regarding BS IV has come to an end for the time being. Firstly, auto purchases are permitted until March 31, 2020 and will remain operational for the entire period of registration. Secondly, the government will lift the ban on the purchase of new vehicles for replacing old ones.

Even though pullback extension is likely but the long term technical setup will remain bearish. Traders should consider booking profit in 11,150-11,200 zone.

The author is Senior Research Analyst Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers.