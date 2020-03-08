'Traders should avoid bottom fishing as it is harmful to catch a falling knife'

Chandan Taparia

Benchmark indices continued to get deeper into the bear territory for the third consecutive week with Nifty correcting sharply towards 10,827 levels. It failed to register a comeback and witnessed another set back on Friday to end the week below psychological 11,000 levels.

The index formed a bearish candle on the weekly scale, closing below its crucial support of 100 EMA and rising trend line, which doesn’t bode well for the bulls.

RSI oscillator also gave trend line breakdown on weekly chart, indicating further weakness in the index. Resistances are gradually shifting lower. Now, 11,250 and 11,433 levels would be the immediate hurdles for the bears. Support is placed at 10,800 and then 10,650 zone.

Till the time volatility doesn’t cool down and price doesn’t settle with any sign of a reversal in data, traders shall avoid bottom fishing as it is harmful to "catch a falling knife".

Bank Nifty continued its bearish momentum of the previous week and fell down sharply towards 27,162 levels on Friday. However, due to some recovery from lower levels, banking concluded the week around 27,800 mark, with a loss of 4.62 percent on a weekly basis. It underperformed the benchmark index and formed a big bearish candle for the second week in a row.

It continued its lower highs - lower lows sequence for third consecutive week and closed below its major support of 100 EMA and rising trend line on weekly chart.

Momentum oscillator RSI is moving in oversold territory on the daily scale, but there is no sign of reversal yet on price. Thus, traders should avoid bottom fishing as ongoing correction may accelerate towards 27,000 and 26,560 levels. On the flip side, major resistance is shifting lower to 28,500 and then 29,300.

Stocks specific positive setup in Asian Paints, Pidilite Industries, Divis Labs while weakens is seen in PSUs, Metals, Banking and Midcap stocks.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

The market trend is in pressure so avoid the leverage position and it would not be advisable to catch the falling knife till volatility doesn’t cool down in the market. However, one can look at adding good quality stock for long term portfolio via SIP of trances mode.