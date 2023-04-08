 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trader's pick: Why this cement stock can be a part of portfolio

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 08, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

Technical analyst and trader Amit Seth also suggests three stocks that are looking strong on charts and can give double-digit returns in a month's time, read on

Trader

Technical analyst and trader Amit Seth sees Hindustan Unilever, Godrej Consumer Products and Tata Consumer Products leading the next leg of gains in the FMCG index, as the three stocks are well placed on daily charts.

Seth, who has been a full-time trader since 2012 and focuses on combining price action with momentum and trend, thinks one Adani stock can be considered to be included in the portfolio.

ACC is available at a monthly support zone of Rs 1,600- Rs 1,700 and formed a bullish candle in the week, Seth tells Moneycontrol in an interview. Edited excerpts:

Are the charts indicating that the worst is over for the Nifty and it is ready to move to record highs in April?