Trader's Edge: A trading strategy sans technical indicators for creating wealth

Shubham Raj
KOCHI / Dec 25, 2022 / 07:43 AM IST

The trick is to unclutter your trading screen ― eliminating all technical indicators and paying attention to perhaps the most important indicators: price and volume.

The age-old Indian tradition of dhyaan or meditation is a process where you eliminate ― one by one ― the stream of jumbled thoughts in your mind to achieve a state of tranquillity. The result, if done successfully, is peace of mind, a mind that is without any stress.

Vijay Thakkar (@vijaythk), a Mumbai-based trader, has devised a trading strategy that is similar in nature. It also employs uncluttering your trading screen ― eliminating all technical indicators that you are used to ― so that you see what is hidden behind and are perhaps the most important indicators: price and volume.

He believes price along with volume is the best indicator that can guide one to make successful trades and insists on following just these instead of cluttering the trading screen with a host of indicators.

"If bhav is bhagvan, then volume is pujaari (if price is god, then volume is the priest)," Thakkar says, taking on the famous Gujarati stock market adage bhav bhagvan che.

The clarity of thought, though, did not come in a day. It might not have required a deep meditation, but it has certainly come after a fair share of struggles, mistakes and the usual toil.

Rags to riches