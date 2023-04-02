 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trader’s Edge: A low-risk strategy that promises big returns

Shubham Raj
Apr 02, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST

If used with enough safeguards, Pair Trading can deliver 35 percent returns with risks limited to 7 percent — a 1:5 risk-reward ratio

This strategy requires trading in the futures market, which means high capital requirements.

Do you remember the penultimate chapter of your Class 10 math book? Mine was statistics. Like this reporter, maybe you never liked that chapter, and even questioned its use in daily life.

What if I tell you today that that chapter can help you generate up to 35 percent returns every year? This is what Sonam Srivastava believes, banking on her Pair Trading strategy.

Pair Trading is simply taking opposite positions in two highly correlated stocks. For instance, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank tend to move in tandem. But, if for some reason this correlation is broken, one can initiate a trade in them with the assumption that they will revert to their mean.

Srivastava, who is a chemical engineer by education and stock market professional by choice, says this strategy, if used with enough safeguards, can deliver 35 percent returns with risks limited to 7 percent — a 1:5 risk-reward ratio.