 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trader’s Edge | A former teacher is utilising market trend and momentum to make a killing

Shubham Raj
NOIDA / Dec 17, 2022 / 06:42 AM IST

This PhD-holder's guide to trade in the stock market is as simple as they come.

For some, trading comes as their first love, while for others it becomes their last ― both have their own charm. If the former is characterised by innocence, the latter is perhaps a sign of maturity.

Seema Jain (@seemajain2017), a Gurugram-based teacher turned trader, falls in the second bracket. She confesses that she became a trader pretty late in her career ― in her early 40s ― and has been fascinated by it ever since. Now, for the last 15 years, she’s been a full-time trader.

Jain, who is among a small community of active women traders in the country, has a PhD in Physics from IIT-Delhi. Even after tasting blood on Dalal Street, the teacher in her refuses to let go. Thus, earlier while she used to coach students for competitive exams, now she coaches budding traders to make it big in the stock market.

Best of both worlds

Jain has not just found success in trading, but has also identified a number of multi-baggers during her journey in the stock market. The 56-year-old is also a Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)-registered research analyst.

Jain said Adani Total Gas (recommended at Rs 390), Aavas Financiers (recommended at Rs 650), and Tata Elxsi (recommended at Rs 1,900) are some of her recent multi-bagger picks.