Traders Carnival 2022 is all about generating ideas to become financially independent: Dharmaraj Janakiram

The biggest gathering of some of the country’s most successful equity and crypto traders returns with its 16th edition.

Considered among its participants as the go-to event for traders, the six-day Espresso Traders Carnival will go live from March 6 till March 11 in Goa. While learning is the centerpiece of the event, traders gather from all parts of the country to also network, do live trading, understand principles of trading, and for peer-to-peer learnings.

This year’s carnival will also mark a hat-trick for cryptocurrency traders as it’s the third time that the asset class will also be part of the overall event.

Before the event gets rolling, Moneycontrol caught up with Dharmaraj Janakiram, popularly known as DJ, who alongwith his wife Rekha are the brains behind the annual traders' meet.

Edited excerpts:

What is your expectation of this carnival and what will the participants take away from this event?

At each carnival we talk of different trading ideas, with a common goal, to become financially independent. We don’t want to rely on tips from Indore or from anybody else, or any SMSs. The participants try and generate their own trades. So that is the idea of every Espresso Traders Carnival from the time we started in 2012. People like the value that we bring to the table.

The success of the event means more expectations. Are the expectations of traders higher every year and how do you manage that?

The answer is easier because I talk to every participant who comes to Espresso Traders Carnival before the event itself. I spend about 15 minutes talking to them trying to understand what their expectations are even though most of them are ‘serial repeat offenders’ – that's what I like to call them because they have continued to attend the event for many years. People keep coming back even though the events have become more and more expensive year after year in a progressive manner. Around 40 percent of the people who are coming this year are repeat participants, which is good.

This means 60 percent are first-timers. Will you expect a younger audience this time given the rapid increase in first-time investors?

You have made a very important point here. See because of the pandemic we have seen the younger generation, people in their 20s and 30s, become part of the market. Even though our sample size, I see a lot of younger generation audience and another thing I see is that most of them start their trading journey with cryptocurrencies. Last time, I invited a 25-year-old Ethereum miner to come on stage and give a presentation and he did a fantastic job. In terms of reaching out to a newer audience, you have seen one thing that I asked a lot of participants ‘how do you hear about Espresso Traders Carnival?’ And they said they had participated online through Moneycontrol Pro. So thank you to you guys, too, for giving us visibility at a national level and even international level.

Which are talks or workshops that you really would recommend the participants to watch out for at this year’s carnival?

It wouldn't be fair to pick one name because all of them are really good. But, the kind of traction that Kapil Tandon gets will be interesting to see. He trades in obscene quantities. He's a God of Nifty levels, currently. Then I think Sivakumar Jayachandran has been a regular speaker at the carnival. He is one of the best scalpers in business.

Besides them, you have Dean Aniruddha Deshpande who will give a presentation on how to trade in options by using market profile and order Flow.

Amit Seth will be talking about trading in markets consistently using the relative strength index indicator. We have Santosh Pasi speaking on option selling strategies through discretionary and algorithm methods.

Ashish Patel is giving a presentation on Elliot Wave strategies and Ashu Madan on how to use markets intelligence to improve trading consistency.

What can we expect from the crypto side of the conference?

So we'll have three people talking about crypto primarily: Sreeselva Veena, Pradeep Simhan, and me. We are going to majorly talk about three things. First, assets that you can buy and hold also, a process also known as HODLing. Second, we are going to speak on bots where we will show the principle to people on how to make their own trading bots. The third is Launchpad, which is basically where you can enter into crypto projects as an early investor before it gets listed on any exchange. Launchpads or Initial Dex Offering (IDO) is equivalent to IPOs in the equity market. I've invested in 30 to 40 projects and some of the returns have been really nice.

The event will stream online on Moneycontrol. Use the below link to get access to the event. Hurry, prices increasing soon.

Link to register for the Espresso Traders Carnival Goa.

(This is a partnered post)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.