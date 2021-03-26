English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Watch the insightful webinar on Managing Financial Goals amid Falling Interest Rates on March 30 @ 11am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Traders Carnival 2021: Watch Live cryptocurrency Trading session on Moneycontrol Pro

This is the first Indian Trader Conference to add a complete segment on Cryptocurrency - both as a trading instrument and as an addition to the asset class to one’s portfolio

Moneycontrol News
March 26, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

The Day 1 of Traders Carnival 2021, where best traders across India were busy working and then reworking on their strategies, was nothing short of climax of a big blockbuster movie, but the best is yet to come.

Day 2 of the carnival promises to be equally exciting with crypto sessions from seasoned experts such as Dharmaraj Janakiram, Pradeep, Anbalagan Veerappan, and Pareen Lathia from WazirX.

This is the first Indian Trader Conference to add a complete segment on Cryptocurrency - both as a trading instrument and as an addition to the asset class to one’s portfolio.

There will be a complete segment on trading and ‘HOLDing’ cryptocurrencies.

Anbalagan Veerappan, aka Anbu, will give his insight on strategies, entries, exits, and more with the Traders Carnival audience.

Close

Pareen Lathia from WazirX – a cryptocurrency exchange will give a holistic view on how should an investor approach cryptocurrency.

Buy tickets for Virtual Traders Carnival here

To be a Moneycontrol Pro – click here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Nifty #Sensex #Traders carnival 2021 #Traders Carnival Goa #trading
first published: Mar 26, 2021 09:06 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: Don’t fight market! Hit the drawing board and comeback with a new strategy: Piyush Chaudhry of Wave Analytics

D-Street Talk: Don’t fight market! Hit the drawing board and comeback with a new strategy: Piyush Chaudhry of Wave Analytics

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.