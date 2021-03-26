Traders Carnival 2021: Watch Live cryptocurrency Trading session on Moneycontrol Pro

The Day 1 of Traders Carnival 2021, where best traders across India were busy working and then reworking on their strategies, was nothing short of climax of a big blockbuster movie, but the best is yet to come.

Day 2 of the carnival promises to be equally exciting with crypto sessions from seasoned experts such as Dharmaraj Janakiram, Pradeep, Anbalagan Veerappan, and Pareen Lathia from WazirX.

This is the first Indian Trader Conference to add a complete segment on Cryptocurrency - both as a trading instrument and as an addition to the asset class to one’s portfolio.

There will be a complete segment on trading and ‘HOLDing’ cryptocurrencies.

Anbalagan Veerappan, aka Anbu, will give his insight on strategies, entries, exits, and more with the Traders Carnival audience.

Pareen Lathia from WazirX – a cryptocurrency exchange will give a holistic view on how should an investor approach cryptocurrency.

