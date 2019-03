Chandan Taparia

Nifty index has been moving in between 10,720 to 10,940 zones from last seven trading sessions. It remained consolidative in last couple of trading sessions and has been hovering near to its 50 DEMA on daily scale.

It formed a small bodied bullish candle on daily and weekly scale while making higher lows from last three sessions.

Now, it has to continue to hold above 10,820 zones to extend its move towards 10,929 then 10,985 zones while on the downside support exists at 10,777 then 10,720 zones.

Nifty index got stuck in range as dips are being bought while follow up is missing at higher zones. Index managed to hold near to its 10,800 zones even after the geopolitical concern.

India VIX moved up by 5.31 percent to 16.27 levels during the last week while it fell down from higher zones in last two sessions from 19.98 to 16.27 levels. Overall higher volatility could continue to keep the volatile swing in the market.

On option front, maximum Put open interest (OI) is at 10,600 followed by 10,700 strike while maximum Call OI is at 11,000 followed by 11,500 strike. Call writing is at 11,000 followed by 11,400 strike while Put writing is at 10,900 followed by 10,800 strike.

Option band signifies an immediate trading range in between 10,700 to 11,000 zones and requires a range breakout to start the next leg of rally.

Nifty closed the February series with the flat to negative note with the loss of around 0.36 percent while it remained consolidative in between 10,585 to 11,118 zones. It has seen rollover 60.26 percent which is lowest in last 19 months suggests that participants are light in position and requires a decisive range breakout to add the market position.

Bank Nifty has been moving in between 26,700 to 27,200 zones from last eight trading sessions and hovering near to its 50 DEMA. It formed a bullish candle on daily scale while small bodied candle on weekly scale.

Now it has to hold above 26,850 to witness an upmove towards 27,350 then 27,500 zones while on the downside support exists at 26,666 zones.

Stock specific positive setup in Voltas, HPCL, M&M Financial, ICICI Bank, Mindtree and Metal stocks while expecting indices to remain in a rangebound bias with some upside.

Traders can go with Short Strangle to get the benefit of higher option premium or can opt for Call Ladder spread to play the positive to rangebound bias in the market.

(The author is Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.