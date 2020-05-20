App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 12:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Traders can follow these 7 strategies to navigate current volatility

The starting point of Wealth Creation is during Bear Markets and how we respond in the next 6 months will decide how we will do in the next 6 years.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Rahul Sharma

As life starts adjusting to the new normal and the current derailed economy is put back on its track, equity markets will be keenly watching these developments as they take shape across the world. Technically, markets are done with the first phase of this cycle completing the fastest fall, a measured pull back and now the consolidation.

Equity markets globally are yet to enter their base formation phase and undergo time correction. The level of 9,000 for the Nifty becomes very important as it is a major support of the decade long bull market. The level of 9,000 also acted as a base for the last leg of the previous bull market from 9,000-12,400. In this new normal, we feel these big swings will continue to happen and this will be a very good trader's market with abundant trading opportunities on both sides.

Close

As a trader, one can adopt the following strategies to navigate the current volatile period in the markets:

Rahul Sharma
Rahul Sharma
Associate Director and Head – Technical & Derivatives Research|JM Financial Services
1. Determine risk before taking a trade.
2. Right Position Sizing: Use diversification and adjust quantity as per the beta of the stock
3. Live by the Day, Die by the Day = More Intraday Trading. Don’t carry your losses for more than a day.
4. Short-sightedness: Trade 200-300 points on the Nifty at a time and follow the process of chunking your trades into smaller ones.
5. Average Winning Trades and use Trailing Stoplosses.
6. Investor – 6M SIP or OTM Monthly Put writing strategy in your favorite stock and if the stock comes down then take delivery at a discounted price as compared to the beginning of the month. If it doesn’t come down, then you can retain the premium from Put writing.

7. Predict or Panic or Follow & Flourish – Be trend follower and make trend your best friend.

Image21952020Markets are a great discounting machine and we feel that markets have discounted a lot of the virus based negativity in the first phase. However, as we get more positive surprises or negative shocks, markets will take further course from here. Technically, Nifty remains bearish below 9,200 and has supports at 8,600 and 8,200 on the downside. Bear Markets provide lots of trading opportunities due to the added volatility and speed and we strongly believe that this market will be a trader’s paradise for both bulls and bears. Lastly, the starting point of Wealth Creation is during Bear Markets and how we respond in the next 6 months will decide how we will do in the next 6 years.

The author is Associate Director & Head – Technical & Derivatives Research at JM Financial Services.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 20, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #Classroom #Expert Columns #Sensex #Technicals

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Jaguar Land Rover resumes production at Solihull plant in UK after temporary suspension due to COVID-19

Jaguar Land Rover resumes production at Solihull plant in UK after temporary suspension due to COVID-19

COVID-19 impact: Many migrant returnees may never leave their homes for work again

COVID-19 impact: Many migrant returnees may never leave their homes for work again

The best tablets for your child's education under Rs 15,000

The best tablets for your child's education under Rs 15,000

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.