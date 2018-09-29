Trade your directions economically amid choppiness with this directional volatility strategy

Shubham Agarwal

Every once in a while there comes a time when the market is hit with constant bouts of volatility. While directional moves, led by volatility, are the ones that make money for us, when those moves come after multiple swift gyrations, the commitment to the trade most likely shakes up.

In such situations, there is an unconventional strategy with the use of Options that can come to the rescue. We shall discuss on how to save yourselves from being hurt by choppiness and not being stopped out. The volatility strategy we will discuss would cater to immediate term (2-4 sessions) view.

Here, the expectation is that underlying stock/ index would go up/ down but with huge bouts of volatility, which could trigger us out of the trade. The need is to have a trade that would limit the losses, and monetize the favorable move.

Obvious trade that comes to mind is why not buy Options straight outright. The people who are selling those options would be aware of the current affair of volatility. Higher volatility = Higher Premium. While on its way to favorable direction, long Options may give us good money, if things would go wrong, it could bring along a decent dent.

Instead, let us try and monetize on crucial but a little over-looked characteristic. While we do believe the favorable move could come after a large unfavorable move, with certain degree of confidence we can say that the underlying has least chances of ending up where it is right now.

Considering the single options and Bull/Bear Spreads would be too expensive, the trade that has worked for me in such high volatility regime is called Back Ratio. Where one would Sell 1 Lot at the money option and Buy 2 lots one or two steps out of the money options.

Example, @ 100 of current market price, if I want to trade positive view on the stock, I would Sell 100 Call 1 Lot @ 3.6 and Buy 105 Call 1 Lot @ 1.7. (Considering, options have turned expensive, I have plugged in 40% expected volatility and 20 days to expiry). At the initiation, the trade is almost funding itself in terms net outflow of premium.

FYI, there would have been an outflow of 1/- if the expected volatility were to be down by 10% aka in the normal situation.

Now let us say, if there is downward volatility the stock turns to 95, the options would be trading at :100 CE @ 1.5; 105 CE @ 0.6, which would turn into a mere 10 Paisa loss.

On the other hand if the stock were to go to 105 the options would be trading at:100 CE @ 6.7; 105 CE @ 3.75, turning into a profit of Rs1/-.

How is it better? Try to plug these premiums into a simple bull spread one would get a 1/- loss @ 95, & 1/- profit @ 105. More so in case the move had to continue on the downside. The maximum loss is almost 10 paisa, while a bull spread could cost about Rs 2/-.

Wait but there is a caveat, the attraction of this trade setup starts to fade as we go close to the expiry, hence advisable to avoid this trade in the final week of expiry. In such situation simple spreads would do as the premiums must have come off of the time value element of premium.

Also, the trades shall be taken with a time stop loss of 2-4 sessions. In case if exit is not triggered within that time frame, exit the trade and wait for another trigger. This strategy costs you dear in terms of time with 2 Options Long Vs 1 Short.

So, when market adds volatility to its daily course of action, it is time to add volatility to our directional trade as well.

