Trade worries escalate, cotton markets wilt: What next?

Vedika Narvekar

The domestic cotton market breached a crucial 20,000 support this week and tested 19,730 on the MCX, the lowest since February 2018. Domestic factors have, no doubt, turned bearish on expectations about a better 2019-20 crop.

The recent fall in prices, however, has more to do with global factors than acreage or yield in India. US cotton futures tumbled to a near three-year low, and below the crucial 60 cents, last week after China asked its state-owned enterprises to suspend imports of US farm products. As China is the largest importer of US cotton, concerns about demand from the top importer piled pressure on US cotton.

Having discounted most of the negative news on the demand front, ICE cotton futures have recovered in the last two sessions. There is still some space left, though, on the downside as the USDA is expected to release its August monthly demand-supply report on 12th August.

A Bloomberg survey puts US cotton ending-stocks for the 2019-20 season at 7.2 million bales (1 bale = 480 lbs), 488,000 bales higher than the USDA’s July estimates. US exports are seen at 16.5 million bales, 513,000 bales lower. World cotton-ending stocks are seen at 81.1 million bales, versus 80.4 million in the July estimates.

Domestic cotton markets, too, are reeling under downward pressure as lower international prices render Indian cotton exports less attractive. On the other hand, domestic users earlier this year sourced cotton from overseas due to cheaper quotes.

Accordingly, exports declined and imports surged, thereby balancing the significant drop in 2018-19’s cotton output. Prevailing levels on the MCX, of around 19,700-20,000, are the lowest of the current season, 2018-19.

Markets will now start responding to the 2019-20 crop, sowing of which is nearing its completion phase. Despite the delayed onset and advancement of the monsoon, cotton sowing started on a brisk note in June in the largest growing state, Gujarat, as cyclone Vayu brought in early rains.

All-India cotton sowing by August 2 is reported at 11.515 million hectares. Around 95 percent of the normal sown area (taken as the last five-year average) had been covered till last week and is 4.8 percent more than in the same period last year.

Growing conditions are, so far, normal, with more and widespread rains since late July. Saurashtra and Kutch, however, are still rainfall-deficit and could turn out to be a cause of concern if rains do not cover this region. Many parts of Maharashtra have been hit by heavy rainfall, and the deficit has shrunk. Nevertheless, excessive rains may harm the crop.

Cotton acreage, though, has increased. For yields, August month will be crucial. Any adverse condition in connection with the monsoon (deficit/excess) may spike volatility in cotton prices. Thus, ahead, cautious trade in cotton is advisable.

(The Author is Research Analyst- Agro Commodities at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers.)