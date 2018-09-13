Trade tensions might be hurting equity markets but bulls are back in gold; here’s why

Gold’s march to the tune of the dollar index has been quite pronounced in the recent times. The recent dip in the dollar index has made all the difference to gold prices, wherein they have retreated by around 4 percent from their yearly lows of close to $1,160 an ounce in international markets and Rs 29,268 per 10 grams in domestic bourses seen in mid-August.

Since gold prices were quite stretched on the downside due to the movement of the mighty dollar index amidst monetary tightening and bright outlook of the US economy, this was a necessary breather for balancing the markets.

Though it’s quite early to predict that the bottom is in place, but shades of turnaround are manifesting themselves, especially for gold in rupee terms because of the currency devaluation.

The entire narrative reigning over the market sentiments is the trade tensions between the US and China where both sides do not look to reconcile. President Trump is ready to impose another round of tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

Apart from these, he has even warned of further tariffs on $267 billion worth of goods. Most perceptibly, it will attract similar retaliation from China, unless both the sides agree to soften their stance.

The recent tariffs announcement implies everything imported from China would attract taxes and will quiver the economies globally.

Sentiments have taken a hit with Trump’s protectionist policies and going by the true nature of gold, it has finally started to attract safe-haven buying as US-Sino trade tensions are escalating.

This has not been the case till now, as US dollar was the preferred safe-haven avenue, but eventually gold looks ready to assume its safe-haven status tag.

Amidst the chatter of trade tariffs, there have been some other pockets of positive news which have brought back life into gold.

On the domestic front, the RBI has added around 8.46 tonnes of gold to its reserves in FY18 after almost nine years, undeniably a positive trigger for prices.

On the global front, the US Fed chair Jerome Powell’s comments at Jackson Hole symposium were perceived to be slightly dovish, wherein he has backed a gradual rate hike path.

Though with latest upbeat US economic data prints, a rate hike in September looks certain, nevertheless trade tensions can avert a fourth rate hike because of its negative economic implications for global growth.

Additionally, Trump has also condemned Fed’s rate hike trajectory, pushing the dollar index lower from its one-year highs.

The wide-ranging array of factors is suggesting that gold prices may witness more recovery in line with the recent upswing. If they sustain above $1,210 an ounce at COMEX, the yellow metal looks to extend the current leg of recovery towards $1,235-$1,240 an ounce.

In the domestic markets, they are trading well above the crucial 50 and 200-DEMA, and seem primed to test higher levels of around Rs 31,400-Rs 31,500 per 10 grams. Breaching the said level will be, however, a humongous task.

So, for the time being, gold bulls are back in action, though they may not be able to thrive for long. Trade tensions, emerging market currency rout and Fed’s monetary policy outcome will remain at the forefront and dictate price moves going forward.

The author is Vice President - Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking Ltd.