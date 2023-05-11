Trade Spotlight | Your trade for Cyient, Jubilant Pharmova, Engineers India today

Stock market

The market closed a volatile trade on a positive note with the Nifty50 finally reclaiming the 18,300 mark on May 10, driven by banking & financial services, auto, FMCG, and oil & gas stocks. The broader markets also saw similar kind of trade and ended flat with a positive bias.

The BSE Sensex jumped 179 points to 61,940, while the Nifty50 rose 49 points to 18,315 and formed Dragonfly Doji kind of pattern on the daily scale, indicating indecisiveness among buyers and sellers.

Bank Nifty also traded in line with benchmarks, rising 133 points to 43,331, while India VIX, which measures the expected volatility for next thirty days in Nifty, increased by 3.19 percent to 13.08 levels, from 12.68 levels.

Stocks that performed better than broader markets on Wednesday included Cyient, which ended at record closing high of Rs 1,257.35, up 8 percent and formed a long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with above average volumes and making a higher high, higher low formation.

Jubilant Pharmova shares rallied nearly 6 percent to Rs 342 and formed a bullish candlestick pattern with long upper and lower shadows on the daily timeframe, with strong volumes. The stock has been making higher tops, higher bottoms for second consecutive session.

Engineers India jumped 4 percent to Rs 99.25, the highest closing level since January 27, 2020, and formed healthy bullish candlestick on the daily scale with above average volumes.

Here's what Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

Jubilant Pharmova

After making the top Rs 925 in May 2021, it has nose-dived, resulting in a 71 percent cut in price. Between June 2022 and March 2023 it has made a solid base near Rs 300 levels and has reversed nicely from those levels.

Additionally, it has made a Bullish BAT pattern on a weekly scale along with bullish divergence i.e. price was making lower lows and RSI (relative strength index) was making higher lows (refer to the chart).

So, one can buy in the range of Rs 338-342 with an upside target of Rs 420 while the stop-loss would be Rs 299 on a daily close basis.

Engineers India

Since last 3 years, the said counter was in consolidation mode and the trading range was Rs 55-90. Last week, it had given a clean breakout from mentioned trading range and quiet comfortably traded above it (refer to the chart).

Additionally, the current price action on a weekly scale is trading above William Alligator (trend-following indicator) which is a positive sign.

Thus, one can buy in the range of Rs 95-100 with an upside target of Rs 125 while the stop-loss would be around Rs 83 on a daily close basis.

Cyient

At the current juncture, the said counter has approached its historical resistance of Rs 1,290-1,300 levels along with weekly RSI, which is looking extremely overbought.

Additionally, 200 DMA stands around Rs 878 levels which are far below the current market price, so mean reversion could be possible.

Last but not least, on a daily scale negative divergence has emerged (refer to the chart) where price action is making higher highs and RSI is making lower highs.

One should immediately book profits in the zone of Rs 1,290-1,300 levels.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.