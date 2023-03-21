 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | Your strategy for trading in BPCL, Rallis India and Gujarat State Petronet

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 21, 2023 / 07:01 AM IST

BPCL was also in action, rising 2.35 percent to Rs 360 and formed bullish candle with long lower shadow on the daily charts, indicating support-based buying in the stock. The trading volumes remained strong in last three days, with the stock coming back above all key moving averages.

The market closed with six-tenth of a percent loss on March 20, erasing all its Friday's gains after correction in Asian counterparts on the back of the Credit Suisse-UBS deal.

The BSE Sensex fell more than 360 points to 57,629, and the Nifty50 declined over 110 points to close at 16,988, but there was nearly 1 percent recovery from the day's low.

The index has formed a bearish candle with long lower shadow which resembles hammer kind of a pattern formation on the daily charts for the second consecutive session. It is a bullish reversal pattern, raising the possibility of rebound in coming sessions.

Most of sectors closed in the negative terrain, whereas FMCG was the only gainer. We have seen more correction in broader markets compared to benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices declining 1 percent each.