Trade Spotlight | Your strategy for Sunteck Realty, RBL Bank, Cochin Shipyard today

Stocks

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Bulls do not seem to be exhausted and are charging the markets to fresh record highs almost every day. Monday's rally was driven by banking and financial services, select technology players and index heavyweight Reliance Industries.

The benchmark indices ended at fresh record closing highs with the BSE Sensex scaling 500 points to 66,590, and the Nifty50 rising nearly 150 points to 19,712.

The market breadth remained in favour of bulls with 3:2 ratio. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained third of a percent and 0.9 percent.

Bank Nifty, as expected, has seen a strong consolidation breakout and ended at a record closing high of 45,450, up over 600 points. The Nifty IT also remained in a positive terrain, climbing nearly 100 points to close above the 31,000 mark for the first time since February 20.

Stocks that performed better than broader markets included Sunteck Realty, RBL Bank, and Cochin Shipyard. Sunteck Realty maintained its upward journey for the fifth straight session, rising more than 5 percent to Rs 378, the highest closing levels since December 8 last year, and formed a long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, with above-average volumes.

We have seen continued buying interest in RBL Bank as the stock jumped over 7 percent to Rs 226.65, the highest closing level since March 23, 2021 and formed long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts. The stock continued northward journey with strong volumes for fifth consecutive session.

Bulls again backed the counter Cochin Shipyard after three-day consolidation and correction. The stock rose 4.7 percent to Rs 659.35, the highest closing level since December 5 last year and formed bullish candlestick pattern on the daily timeframe with strong volumes. Intraday, the stock almost went closer to all-time high of Rs 687 on December 5 last year as its Monday's high was Rs 684.4.

Here's what Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

RBL Bank

RBL Bank continued to rally just like its peer companies. Prices continued to close above previous day’s high. We have plotted 63 days’ Time cycle. In the chart, we can see most of the lows are formed on our cycle and after almost every 63 period, RBL Bank has shown a positive reversal. Recently cycle turned on to buy side after breaking a swing high near Rs 181 levels.

The stock is following simple Elliott wave pattern. Wave (2) got completed exactly near our cycle and since then stock is moving higher in form of wave (3). In short, we expect stock to continue its bullish momentum.

One can use buy on dips approach with the target of Rs 250 levels and keep Rs 200 as a support.

Cochin Shipyard

Cochin Shipyard has been moving higher recently and intact in strong uptrend. The stock has formed Rounding bottom pattern. Any close above Rs 680, can confirm breakout of the said pattern.

KST (Know Sure Thing) has already turned above signal line and also trading above zero line which suggests that further good momentum can continue to be seen.

In short, there is more upward thrust remaining in the stock. Any break above Rs 680 can lift the price higher towards Rs 730 or higher, whereas on the downside, Rs 630 levels can act as a near term support.

Sunteck Realty

On the daily timeframe, Sunteck Realty was trading in a downward sloping channel since December 2021. Recently it has given a breakout of the same and also managed to sustain above it which is deemed to be a bullish sign.

Any dip towards the channel i.e. towards Rs 362 levels can be used as an added advantage to ride the trend. Also, since July 6 not a single candle has given a close below previous day’s low and prices continued to trade higher which indicates strength in the trend.

As per wave perspective after completion of corrective pattern in form of W-X-Y. Currently, the fresh leg has started unfolding on the upside which has retraced almost 38.2 percent of entire fall. Our Target 1, comes near Rs 430 levels which will be 50 percent retracement of the fall.

Currently, RSI (relative strength index) is in an overbought territory. So, one can use dips as buying opportunity with support at Rs 350 levels for a move towards Rs 430 levels.

Follow Ashish Kyal on Twitter - @kyalashish

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.