Trade Spotlight | Your strategy for PB Fintech, Olectra Greentech, Radico Khaitan today?

Bears retained their control over Dalal Street for six days in a row, pulling the benchmark indices down to a four-month low on February 24 due to selling in most of the sectors barring healthcare and oil & gas.

The BSE Sensex corrected more than 140 points to close below 59,500, while the Nifty50 dropped over 45 points to 17,465, the lowest closing level since October 17 last year, and formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts making lower highs and lower lows for the sixth straight session.

The broader markets, too, were under pressure with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices falling 0.2 percent on weak breadth.

However, stocks that outperformed broader markets included Olectra Greentech, which surged more than 19 percent to Rs 480, the highest closing level in the last month and formed a strong bullish candle on the daily scale with significantly higher volumes, continuing the uptrend for second straight session after taking support at the low of September 21, 2021, in the previous session.

Sunil Shankar Matkar