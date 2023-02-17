 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade Spotlight | Your strategy for Navin Fluorine International, Oil India, Mphasis today

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 17, 2023 / 06:20 AM IST

Mphasis, like other technology stocks, traded quite strong, rising nearly 5 percent to Rs 2,263, the highest closing level since August 23, 2022 and formed robust bullish candle on the daily charts with strong volumes. Also with Thursday's rally, the stock now traded above all key moving averages, indicating positive sign.

The market managed to extend its upward journey with moderate gains due to a rebound in late trade on February 16. After a strong rally in initial parts of the day, the benchmark indices, as the day progressed, gradually wiped out gains and turned lower, but rebounded immediately.

The BSE Sensex climbed more than 40 points to close tad above 61,300, while the Nifty50 rose 20 points to 18,036 and formed bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts as the closing was lower than opening levels, but there was continuity in higher high higher low formation for third consecutive day.

The broader markets continued uptrend for yet another session, outperforming frontline indices on positive breadth. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained seven-tenth of a percent and 1 percent respectively.

Stocks that performed much better than broader markets included Navin Fluorine International, which rose more than 5 percent to Rs 4,301.5 on the NSE and formed large bullish candle on the daily charts with above average volumes. Also there was a Morning Star kind of pattern on the daily charts if we look at last three candles, after downtrend, which is a bullish reversal pattern. The stock traded above all key moving averages.