Trade Spotlight | Your strategy for Cyient, GE Shipping, Aurobindo Pharma today

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 27, 2023 / 07:26 AM IST

Great Eastern Shipping Company shares rose nearly 4 percent to Rs 624 and formed long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily timeframe with above average volumes.

The market failed to sustain recent bounce back and corrected for second day in a row due to correction in global counterparts and rising securities transaction tax (STT) on futures & options trades, on March 24. The BSE Sensex declined nearly 400 points to close at 57,527 in the previous session.

The Nifty50 dropped more than 130 points to 16,945 and saw bearish candlestick pattern formation on the daily charts, with making lower top lower bottom.

The broader markets also followed similar trend and underperformed benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 1.2 percent and Smallcap 100 index declined 1.7 percent on weak breadth.

Stocks that were in action and performed better in the falling markets included Cyient which rallied 6 percent to Rs 1,001.20, the highest closing level since February 2 last year and formed robust bullish candle on the daily scale with strong volumes.