Trade Spotlight | Your game plan for Voltas, Oil India, Cyient today

The market succumbed to major selling pressure on February 22 after Russia issued new nuclear warnings to West, continuing downtrend for fourth day in a row. All sectors participated in the correction.

The BSE Sensex corrected more than 900 points to fall below 60,000 mark, at 59,745, while the Nifty50 plunged more than 270 points to 17,554, forming long bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with making lower highs lower lows for fourth straight session.

The broader markets also traded in line with benchmarks as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices dropped over 1.1 percent on weak breadth. India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the market, climbed near 16 level during the day, rising 11.27 percent to 15.59 level, from 14.01 level.

Stocks that were in action and outperformed broader markets included Voltas which gained 2 percent at Rs 914, continuing uptrend for third straight session, and formed bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts. The stock came back above all key moving averages with higher highs higher lows formation for second consecutive session, but the momentum indicator RSI (relative strength index) reached near overbought levels.

Sunil Shankar Matkar