 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade Spotlight | Your game plan for Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, BSE, Poonawalla Fincorp today

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 28, 2023 / 07:35 AM IST

BSE was also in action, climbing over 4 percent to Rs 521, continuing uptrend for fifth consecutive session. The stock has formed long bullish candle on the daily scale with strong volumes and made higher tops higher bottoms formation for fourth straight day.

The market seems to be getting strong day-after-day, as after forming bottom around 17,550 last week, the benchmark indices continued uptrend since the beginning of this week. The Nifty50 rallied over 100 points to close above 17,900 mark on April 27, the expiry day for April derivative contracts.

The BSE Sensex gained nearly 350 points to close at 60,649, while the broader markets also followed suit with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising six-tenth of a percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

The volatility cooled down further, giving more comfort for bulls and stability for the market. The India VIX, which measures the expected volatility in the Nifty50 for next thirty days, fell by 1.95 percent from 11.65 levels, to 11.43 levels, the lowest level since December 30, 2019.

Stocks that performed better than broader markets on Thursday included Vijaya Diagnostic Centre which rallied nearly 10 percent to Rs 386.6 on the NSE after taking a support around Rs 350 levels in previous session. The stock has formed bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with robust volumes.