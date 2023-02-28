 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | Your game plan for Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mphasis, Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 28, 2023 / 06:51 AM IST

Mphasis fell more than 7 percent to Rs 2,040 and formed large bearish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, with robust volumes. With Monday's fall, the stock dropped below all key moving averages and closed at more than a month low level.

We have seen the equity market going downhill for seven days in a row, bringing down the benchmark indices to the lowest since October 17 on February 27. Technology, auto, FMCG, metal and pharma stocks were under pressure, whereas good support for the market was found in banking and financial services stocks.

The Nifty50 recouped nearly 100 points from the day's low and smartly defended the budget day's low of 17,353, which coincides with 200-day SMA (simple moving average), before closing the session with 73 points losses at 17,393. The index has formed a hammer pattern on the daily charts, especially after consistent downtrend of last seven sessions, indicating the possibility trend reversal.

The BSE Sensex was down 175 points to 59,288, while the broader markets also caught in bear trap on Monday. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices fell 0.7 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.

Stocks that we have selected for trade spotlight included Kotak Mahindra Bank which closed 1.7 percent higher at 1,726 and formed Bullish Engulfing kind of pattern on the daily charts. The stock stayed above February 23's low, when there was Doji pattern formation. If the said low is getting hold in coming sessions, then we can say there was double bottom formation.