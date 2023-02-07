 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trade Spotlight | Your blueprint for Procter & Gamble Health, M&M Financial Services, Zydus Lifesciences today

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Feb 07, 2023 / 06:57 AM IST

Procter & Gamble Health shares had a robust gap up opening on Monday, rising nearly 15 percent to Rs 4,703, the highest closing level since February 16, 2022. In fact, the gap up opening has helped the stock climb over all long term moving averages (50, 100 and 200 EMA). The stock has formed strong bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with healthy volumes.

The market remained under selling pressure throughout the session on February 6 after a day of sharp rally, dented by weak global cues and cautious mood at traders' desk, especially ahead of the outcome of the three-day Monetary Policy Committee meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

The BSE Sensex was down more than 300 points to 60,507, and the Nifty50 fell nearly 90 points to 17,765, but the broader markets were backed by bulls with positive breadth. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices have gained nearly 1 percent and half a percent respectively.

We have selected three stocks for trade spotlight, which have performed much better than broader markets included Procter & Gamble Health which was the second largest gainer in the Nifty500, while M&M Financial Services and Zydus Lifesciences were amongst the top five gainers in the futures & options segment.

