Trade Spotlight: Wipro, Colgate, Hindalco, Thyrocare & Hindustan Zinc near 200-DMA  

Bears took control of Indian markets on Tuesday as both Sensex and Nifty50 closed below their crucial support levels resulting in a breakdown. The Nifty50 took support above 10,600, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell more than 600 points.

Banking stocks led the decline for the second consecutive day in a row. Experts feel that now a break below 10,560 could lead to further correction in the index. Hence, traders should remain cautious and remain stock specific, they said.

Wipro, Colgate Palmolive, Hindalco, Thyrocare, & Hindustan Zinc are some of the stocks that are trading near 200-DMA.

Here is an expert's technical views on what investors who missed the price action should do:

Expert: Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in

Wipro: Hold with a stop below Rs 218

Although this counter is consolidating in a narrow range of Rs 230 – 218 levels, it appears to be managing a close above its 200-Day simple moving average (225) for the last two trading sessions.

That can be a slight positive at this point in time but momentum shall pick up only on a close above Rs 230 levels. In that scenario, one can expect a target into the zone of 248 – 256 levels.

For time being it looks prudent to hold with a stop below 218 on a closing basis whereas fresh buying shall be considered only on a close above 230 levels.

Colgate Palmolive: Buy with a stop loss below Rs 1,395 | Target Rs 1,497

This counter appears to have registered a breakout on July 13 on lower time frame charts after moving in an extremely narrow range for 7 trading sessions with relatively higher volumes.

Hence, as long as it sustains above Rs 1,395 levels, one can retain a positive stance on this counter and look for a higher target of Rs 1,503 levels.

Fresh buying can be considered at current levels with a stop below Rs 1,395 on a closing basis for a target of Rs 1,497.

Hindalco: Buy on a close above Rs 170 | Target Rs 190

In the last 22 days, this counter appears to have chalked out an ascending channel and after testing the upper boundary of the said channel with a high of 170 levels, this counter encountered a selling pressure.

If the counter continues its fall below 161 levels, then eventually, it may test the lower boundary of the said channel placed around Rs 152 levels.

At this juncture, it looks prudent to exit and consider buying back on a close above Rs 170 levels. In that scenario, a higher target of Rs 190 can be expected.

Thyrocare: Buy for a target of Rs 660| Stop Loss Rs 545

This counter appears to have registered a decisive breakout on a closing price chart after moving in the range of Rs 553 – 495 levels for 63 trading sessions.

But, considering the big price swing seen last Monday on relatively higher volumes, buyers are advised to adopt a two-pronged strategy of buying now and on a dip into the zone of Rs 560 – 548 levels and look for a target of Rs 660. Stop suggested for this trade is close below Rs 545.

Hindustan Zinc: Exit now & buyback on a close above Rs 200

For the last 10 trading sessions, this counter appears to be taking support on its 200-Day simple moving average whose value is placed around Rs 190 levels.

If it closes below Rs 189 then it can slide down initially towards Rs 180 levels. Even as upsides are not looking promising from current levels it looks prudent to exit now and buy back on a strong close above Rs 200 levels and then look for a target of Rs 225.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.