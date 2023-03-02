Trade Spotlight | What's your strategy for Poly Medicure, NALCO, Triveni Turbine?

The market rebounded sharply after being oversold in previous eight-day correction, making the good start to the month of March. Volatility also dropped, giving comfort for bulls as India VIX fell by 7.31 percent to 13 levels.

The BSE Sensex gained nearly 450 points after losing over 2,300 points in previous eight trading sessions, while the Nifty50 rose 147 points to 17,451 and formed bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts, with making higher high higher low formation. The benchmark indices recouped their previous two-day losses.

The broader markets were also in action, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index rising 1.55 percent and Smallcap 100 index climbing 1.3 percent on positive breadth. About three shares advanced for every declining share on the NSE.

Stocks that were in action included Poly Medicure which jumped 7 percent to Rs 1,003, the highest closing level since November 9. The stock has formed a large bullish candle on the daily charts, with strong volumes and stayed above all key moving averages, which is a positive sign. It has broken the long downward sloping resistance trendline adjoining highs of November 9 and February 27.

Sunil Shankar Matkar