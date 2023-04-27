Trade Spotlight | What's your strategy for MOIL, PCBL, Prestige Estates Projects today

The market started gaining strength in late morning deals and remained in an uptrend in rest of session to extend northward journey for three days in a row on April 26, especially ahead of expiry of April futures and options contracts scheduled today.

The BSE Sensex jumped 170 points to 60,300, while the Nifty50 closed above 17,800 for first time in last eight consecutive sessions, rising 44 points to 17,814 and formed bullish candle pattern on the daily scale, with making higher highs higher lows for third straight day.

Bank Nifty also supported the market to stay higher, rising more than 150 points to 42,830, while the positive market breadth helped the broader markets close higher. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.15 percent and half a percent respectively.

Stocks that were in action included MOIL which rallied 4 percent to Rs 157. The stock has seen a break out of narrow trading range of previous eight odd sessions, and formed long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale. Momentum oscillators RSI (relative strength index) and MACD (moving average convergence divergence) remained bullish on the daily charts.

Sunil Shankar Matkar