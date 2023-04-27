Trade Spotlight | What's your strategy for MOIL, PCBL, Prestige Estates Projects today

Stocks

The market started gaining strength in late morning deals and remained in an uptrend in rest of session to extend northward journey for three days in a row on April 26, especially ahead of expiry of April futures and options contracts scheduled today.

The BSE Sensex jumped 170 points to 60,300, while the Nifty50 closed above 17,800 for first time in last eight consecutive sessions, rising 44 points to 17,814 and formed bullish candle pattern on the daily scale, with making higher highs higher lows for third straight day.

Bank Nifty also supported the market to stay higher, rising more than 150 points to 42,830, while the positive market breadth helped the broader markets close higher. The Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained 0.15 percent and half a percent respectively.

Stocks that were in action included MOIL which rallied 4 percent to Rs 157. The stock has seen a break out of narrow trading range of previous eight odd sessions, and formed long bullish candlestick pattern on the daily scale. Momentum oscillators RSI (relative strength index) and MACD (moving average convergence divergence) remained bullish on the daily charts.

PCBL has also seen a break out of previous six trading sessions and formed bullish candlestick pattern on the daily timeframe, with momentum indicators RSI and MACD giving a positive crossover. The stock closed 3.5 percent higher at Rs 123.55, with trading above all key moving averages (21, 50, 100 and 200-day EMA - exponential moving average).

Prestige Estates Projects climbed 2.5 percent to Rs 482, continuing uptrend for sixth consecutive session. The stock has formed bullish candle pattern on the daily scale, with trading firmly above all key moving averages, while momentum oscillators RSI 14 and MACD with well above zero line remained strong on the daily charts.

Here's what Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers recommends investors should do with these stocks when the market resumes trading today:

Prestige Estates Projects

Since the last 2 months, the said counter has already given a handsome return of 21 percent from Rs 404 to Rs 489 levels. At the current juncture, it is approaching its historical resistance zone of Rs 510-515.

One can book profits in the mentioned resistance zone. As of now, no fresh longs are advised.

PCBL

Recently PCBL has taken its resistance of Rs 120 and currently trading well above it. Moreover, it has given a bullish divergence on a daily scale of the RSI (relative strength index). (refer to the chart).

Additionally, it is trading above William Alligator on a daily scale which is a positive sign.

One can buy in the range of Rs 122-124, for a target of Rs 135, with a stop-loss of Rs 117.

MOIL

In the previous trading session, MOIL sustained above its crucial support of Rs 150. Additionally, it is trading above William Alligator on a daily scale which is looking lucrative (refer to the chart).

Daily RSI has rebounded from 50 levels thus making it a buy candidate. One can buy in the range of Rs 155-156 for a target of Rs 170 and the stop-loss would be Rs 148 on a daily close.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.