 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Trade Spotlight | What should you do with UTI AMC, JK Lakshmi Cement, General Insurance Corporation of India on Tuesday?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 20, 2022 / 06:54 AM IST

UTI AMC shares had a gap up opening and gained more than 11 percent to Rs 859.55, the highest closing level since August 16 this year. The stock has formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with large volumes, and has seen a breakout of horizontal resistance trend line adjoining several points (February 9, February 17, and August 30 this year).

The market rebounded after two-day correction and clocked eight-tenth of a percent gains on December 19. In fact the equity benchmarks recovered all their previous day's losses, led by short covering and positive mood among the European peers.

The BSE Sensex rallied more than 460 points to 61,806, while the Nifty50 rose over 150 points to 18,420 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts, led by auto, FMCG, metal, and select banking & financial services stocks.

The northward journey was also seen in broader markets as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices gained half a percent each. Even the breadth was positive on Monday as about three shares gained against two falling shares on the NSE.

Stocks that were in action and performed better than broader markets included General Insurance Corporation of India which was the biggest gainer in the Nifty500 index. The stock rose over 12 percent to Rs 187.35 apiece, highest & similar closing level since July 14, 2021 and formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with robust volumes. The stock has seen a breakout of long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining March 17, 2021 and December 15, 2022.

UTI AMC shares had a gap up opening and gained more than 11 percent to Rs 859.55, the highest closing level since August 16 this year. The stock has formed long bullish candle on the daily charts with large volumes, and has seen a breakout of horizontal resistance trend line adjoining several points (February 9, February 17, and August 30 this year).

JK Lakshmi Cement was up 2 percent at Rs 867 and formed bullish candle on the daily charts with making higher highs higher lows. On monthly charts, there was a breakout of long downward sloping resistance trend line adjoining July 2021 and November 2021.